Louth Triathlon Club pair qualify for world championships

Louth Triathlon Club have toasted a fantastic fortnight which has seen two of its members qualify for global competition.

Richard Conway travelled to Cardiff and secured himself a place at the ITU World Championships, in September, to be held on Australia’s Gold Coast, while Harriet Johnson finished second in her age group at Cardiff to cement her entry to the 2019 World Championships, in Lausanne.

Jo Hunt crosses the line at Holkham EMN-180713-160321002

Elsewhere, clubmates Mags and Sean Hutchings travelled to Germany to take part in the ITH Hennesee Triathlon in Mags’ home town.

Oliver Whelpton and Martin Ball travelled to Womersley to compete in round two of the Evolve Amphibian series.

Martin smashed the event to finish first place.

* A group of 11 Louth members and their supporters headed to Norfolk for the Holkham Half Outlaw.

Steve Hunt on his way to an impressive age group finish at Worthing EMN-180713-160332002

For many, it was the first time competing over 70.3 miles (1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bike and 13.1-run), and Michelle Cooper and Oliver Whelpton were the first Louth male and female finishers.

Despite the sweltering temperatures all 11 completed the course.

* And most recently, Steve Hunt competed in the Worthing Sprint race, hoping to qualify for the 2019 European Championships, in Russia.

After finishing in an impressive fifth place in age group among a strong field, Steve must now wait to find out whether it is good enough to earn a trip to Russia.