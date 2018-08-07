Louth Triathlon Club toasts national success

Louth Triathlon Club’s profitable summer continued with more national success for its members as the season hots up.

With the triathlon season still in full swing, Louth athletes travelled around the country to compete in the last couple of weeks.

Harriet (left) climbs the podium for her age group EMN-180608-121321002

Harriet Johnson came second in her age group at the National Aquathlon Championships, held at Ferry Meadows, in Nene Valley, in a time of 34min 40secs.

The event consisted of a 750m open water swim followed by a 5km run.

Meanwhile, in Market Bosworth, Jo Hunt competed in the Olympic distance event.

Having survived swimming with some large fish she went on to achieve second place in her age group.

Over at Holme Pierrepont, many competitors in the Nottingham Big Swim had to be rescued because of ‘sea sickness’ in the choppy waters on the day.

Louth fielded Stephen Johnson, and Mags and Sean Hutchings at the event.

The following day, the Outlaw was held at the same venue, with no let-up in the weather conditions.

Competitors included Louth’s Richard Bakehouse and Daniel Jobe who had to battle strong winds and heavy rain to complete a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bike leg followed by a marathon.

This was Richard and Daniel’s first race at this distance and both completed impressively.

* Richard Conway and John Sharp also had battles with the windy weather in Redcar at the ITU Sprint qualifier.

John was successful in qualifying to compete at the 2019 World Championships in Lausanne, Switzerland, and Richard will also be there having already qualified at a previous event.

* Most recently, Kate Simons, Denzil Lynch and Daniela Dumitrescu headed to Allerthorpe to take part in a standard distance race.

Nick and Jo Cudmore, meanwhile, were in action in London, again in the standard distance, where they finished first (2hr 50min 12secs) and second (3.22.17) respectively.