Louth trio earn UK call-up for ice swimming international

A trio of hardy Louth swimmers will brave plunging temperatures to represent the UK at the International Ice Swimming Championships next month.

Lea Ball, Martin Ball and Louth Tri Club professional swim coach Paul Fowler were part of a nine-strong team of triathletes and swimmers who headed down to London to compete in the year’s first meeting of the fast-growing new sport.

The event, now in its fifth year, was held at Parliament Hill Lido where the water on the day was a mere 3.9 degrees.

Athletes raced across individual and relay events, including a 122m and 244m solo event, a 4x61m mixed relay and ending in a gruelling individual 1,000m endurance swim with competitors in the water for more than 16 minutes in only their regular swimwear.

For the fifth year running, the Lincolnshire teams dominated proceedings, with both squads taking gold and silver in the relay, and placing in the top five throughout every other race.

Lea, Martin and Paul will compete for the UK against swimmers from all over the world at Hatfield Lake, near Doncaster, towards the end of February.

The other Louth athletes involved were Glenn Bonner, Oliver Whelpton, Simon Sharp, Katie Ball, Luke Barton, and Sam Swaby.

Ice swimming is a great way for triathletes to maintain their training during winter and prepare for the next season and the colder temperatures of the early open water swim races.

If you would like to find out more about triathlon, and fancy trying something new in 2018, get in touch with the club via www.louthtriclub.co.uk