Mablethorpe RC runners feel the heat at North Lincs Half Marathon

The popular North Lincolnshire Half-Marathon brought runners to Scunthorpe from all over the country, including eight Mablethorpe Running Club members and friends.

The course was flat and on mainly closed roads alongside much of the Trent River Bank, but temperatures in the mid-20s made for very uncomfortable running.

It was not a day for personal bests as the heat certainly slowed many of the 1,561 finishers a little.

Roger Blake was first back for the club in 1hr 49min 57secs for 475th place, followed by Zoe Parkes (1.59.20 – 728th), and Debbie Jinks (2.03.09 – 821st).

They were followed home by Andrea Mettam in 2.13.29 (1,054th), Lisa Musson (2.24.45 – 1,272nd), Ellie Norman (Skegness Tri Club) in 2.26.16 (1,304th), Sarah Stevenson (unaffiliated) in 2.27.41 (1328th), and Cara Dixon (2.49.12 – 1,515th).