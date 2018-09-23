Mablethorpe runners complete Humber Coastal Half

Mablethorpe Running Club duo Andrea Mettam and Paula Downing returned to compete in the sold-out Humber Coastal Half-Marathon.

Close to 1,400 runners completed the course which took over the promenade and roads of Cleethorpes.

Paula Downing finished among the top 100 at Cleethorpes EMN-180920-162208002

Despite the windy, but warm, seafront conditions, both improved on their times by a minute or more.

Andrea ran brilliantly to finish in 2hr 05min 04secs for 809th position, while Paula, determined as always, crossed the line 83rd in a great time of 1hr 31min 29secs.

* Cross country aficionados Janine Stones and Paul Stupple took part in the Belchford and Oxcombe bike-walk-run.

The non-commercial community event, supported by the Lincolnshire Wolds Countryside Service, aims to promote the protection and enhancement of the Lincolnshire Wolds as an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

It welcomed around 150 cyclists, ramblers, dog walkers, joggers and runners on the scenic fields and tracks who were undeterred by the hills and muddy sections.