Mablethorpe runners out in force at Authorpe 10K

A large 17-strong group of Mablethorpe RC runners and friends took part in the Authorpe 10k Fun Run.

There were 87 runners who completed the undulating course, including 10k debutants Felicity Berry, Katrina Needham and Sarah Stevenson.

Phoebe beat the hour mark on her 10k debut EMN-180517-170821002

Phoebe Willey (16) also ran her first 10k with a determined performance to clock 58min 53secs, while Gareth Lay and Joseph Rice-Mundy finished eighth and seventh, respectively, in a time of 44min 07secs.

The run was won by Adam Dalton (Louth AC) in 34.11, and first female was Kerry Stainton (Louth/Cleethorpes AC) in 44.51.

* Mablethorpe Running Club member Janine Stones returned to run the Grantham Cup 10k trail race, held in conjunction with the Belton International Horse Trials.

Of the 309 finishers, Janine was one of 47 doing canicross, running with dogs, racing with Lily whom she has been introducing to running over the past year.

Janine and Lily compete in the CaniX at Belton EMN-180517-170803002

Janine was second female, and 27th overall, and eighth in the CaniX in a time of 47min 58secs.

* Janine and Mablethorpe RC clubmate Malcolm Brine then led friends and newcomers in their Parkrun debuts at Cleethorpes, among 212 finishers.

She ran the first-ever Cleethorpes Parkrun, held at the country park, three years ago in 19min 56secs which still stands as the VW40 category record.

Times: Katrina Needham 32min 48secs, Sarah Stevenson 29.39, Corey Stones 23.00, Malcolm Brine 20.31, Janine Stones 20.10 (1st female).

Two weeks later Mablethorpe RC were back flying the flag among 247 finishers.

Times: Corey Stones 23min 36secs, Janine Stones 20.35, Gareth Lay (debut) 20.31, Joseph Rice-Mundy (debut) 20.13.

For more information about Parkrun, visit www.parkrun.org.uk

*