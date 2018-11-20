Mablethorpe Running Club: Debbie leads home Poppy Run squad

A team of six Mablethorpe Running Club members headed south for Boston and District Athletics Club’s annual five-mile Poppy Run in aid of the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal.

Debbie Jinks has completed this race many times before, and this year she finished 22nd in 43min 24secs for second female vet 50, and hot on her heels with another personal best was Sutton-on-Sea runner Vivienne Martin (unaffiliated) who was 24th, and first female vet 60, in 44.23.

Andrea Mettam crossed the finish line 28th in 46.52 (3rd FV50), and Louise Willey ran a course best for 37th in 56.23 (4th FV50).

Felicity Berry made her debut at this race, finishing 38th in 57.25 (3rd FV60), while Helen Rice-Mundy and Cara Dixon ran the course together and both clocked 58.19 for 39th (6th FV40) and 40th (7th FV40) respectively.

Debbie, Andrea and Louise were awarded the Female Team Combined winners’ trophy, and the race was won, as last year, by Chris Cope (Boston and District AC) in 29.37.