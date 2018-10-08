Mablethorpe Running Club duo complete Robin Hood Half-Marathon

Mablethorpe Running Club members Lisa Musson and Cara Dixon joined a big field of almost 9,000 at the start line of the Robin Hood Half-Marathon in Nottingham.

The course started with a loop of the city centre, passing Nottingham Castle, and the outskirts of Wollaton Park before returning to the city and past Trent Bridge prior to the finish back at Victoria Embankment.

Sharon Margarson and Elaine Wilson at the Cleethorpes Parkun EMN-180810-115435002

Both runners were happy with their results, with Lisa finishing in 2hr 16min 54secs, and Cara crossing the line in 2.38.43.

The race was won by Chris Rainsford in an amazing time of only 1hr 07min 54secs.

* Malcolm Brine and Janine Stones were joined by Sharon Margarson and Elaine Wilson at Cleethorpes Country Park for the town’s weekly Parkrun.

Of the 231 finishers, Malcolm was sixth in 19min 59secs, and Janine was the first female finisher, and 10th overall, in 20.39.

Janine Stones was first female finisher at Cleethorpes EMN-180810-115412002

Clubmates Sharon and Elaine were 83rd and 128th in 25.44 and 28.33 respectively.

For more information about parkrun, visit www.parkrun.org.uk

* Mablethorpe Running Club meet on Mondays at 6.30pm at Sutton-on-Sea Social Club, and on Wednesdays (with venue to be confirmed).

All prospective new runners are welcome.

To find out more, visit www.mablethorperunningclub.org.uk