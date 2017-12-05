Mablethorpe Running Club duo take on the Maravan

Mablethorpe Running Club friends and regular running partners Sharon Margarson and Elaine Wilson were among the select field of 36 to complete the Cleethorpes Maravan.

The Maravan is a unique double marathon event run on seven laps of almost entirely empty roads of Thorpe Caravan Park and paths of the nearby golf course.

It's 92 down and eight to go for marathon regular Paula Downing EMN-170412-112606002

The event stages a 26.2-mile marathon on the Saturday and the same again the following day as well as a half-marathon.

Sharon and Elaine took part in the Sunday event and in their eighth marathon, they crossed the line 21st and 23rd respectively.

Sharon’s finish time was 4hr 56min 20secs, while Elaine clocked 5hr 08min 45secs.

The Saturday winner was Rob Payne (Caistor Running Club) in 2hr 58min 42secs, and first home on Sunday was Mark Sands (Skegness and District AC) in 2.58.10.

* Mablethorpe RC’s Paula Downing, another experienced marathon runner, travelled down to Bedfordshire to take part in the Colworth Hare and Tortoise.

As the name suggests, it is a running or walking event, held over a full marathon course, hosted annually by Colworth Striders.

Entrants took on five laps of a 5.22-mile course held over public rights of way and footpaths through woodland and fields.

One step closer to 100, this was Paula’s 92nd marathon, and of the 60 finishers, Paula thoroughly enjoyed this low key event and was first female, and 11th overall, crossing the line in 3hr 49min 31secs.

The winner was Robin Webb (Ely Runners) in 3.02.48.

* The club meets at Mablethorpe Athletic Club on Sherwood Fields, in Mablethorpe, at 6.30pm every Monday.

They also meet on Wednesdays at 6.30pm outside The George, in Alford, for social runs.

Anyone with any interest in running is welcome to go along and run.

To find out more, visit the club’s website at www.mablethorperunningclub.org.uk