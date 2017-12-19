Mablethorpe Running Club get into the swing of Christmas

Despite the hectic run-up to Christmas, Mablethorpe Running Club members found time to race in a series of festive events.

Sharon Margarson, Elaine Wilson and Debbie Jinks took part in the Rudolph’s Romp along with friends Vivienne Martin and Zoe Parkes.

The annual end-of-the-year challenge saw runners and walkers take on a 25-mile route over the Yorkshire Wolds through woodland, hills and dales with more than 2,100ft of ascent.

Of the 322 to complete the Romp in bitterly cold wintry conditions, the Mablethorpe group ran the entire course together, crossing the finish line in 7hr 33min.

* The 10th Skegness Santa Fun Run and Walk was organised by the Rotary Club of Skegness with more than 300 suited Santas braving the weather on the 5km course from the Lifeboat Station and around the Foreshore.

Mablethorpe RC were there with family and friends: Debbie Jinks and daughter Jodie, Andrea Mettam and son Jay, Cara Dixon and son Keelan, Zoe Parkes and daughter Sia-Jessica and Lisa Musson.

Roger Blake completed his 15th marathon at Newark EMN-171218-155723002

The community event raised around £3,000 for local charities.

* Mablethorpe runners Roger Blake and Paula Downing returned for their third year at the Newark Showground Christmas Challenge.

The double day challenge gave runners a choice of doing one day or both and how many laps of the 3.28-mile course they wanted to do in the six-hour time limit.

Most completed four laps for a half-marathon or eight laps for the full marathon as a target. The lap point served as a drinks/food station with sweets, Roger was among 70 runners who took part on Saturday in temperatures of -1c and icy underfoot conditions, completing the eight-lap equivalent of a full marathon of 26.24 miles in 3hr 55min - his 15th marathon.

Paula was of the 50 runners there the following day for her 93rd career marathon.

It was bitterly cold with persistent rain throughout, but that did not deter from her marathon mission as she completed the eight laps in 3hr 42min and was first female finisher.

* Mablethorpe RC junior Willow Van Landeghem completed the Lincoln Santa Fun Run with her family, joining more than 3,000 suited Santas in the 12th annual run.