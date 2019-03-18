Mablethorpe Running Club: Great strides at the Big Half for Sharon and Elaine

Mablethorpe Running Club pair Sharon Margarson and Elaine Wilson made great strides forward when they returned to the Vitality Big Half in London.

After the success of the inaugural event last year, the Big Half took place earlier this month, and around 20,000 people took part in the 13.1-mile race which started by Tower Bridge and finished at the iconic Cutty Sark.

Sharon Margarson at the Big Half EMN-190318-153908002

Participants were supported every step of the way from thousands of spectators and live music along the route.

Sharon and Elaine ran the course together once again and were running for their chosen charities - the British Heart Foundation and Epilepsy Action respectively.

They knocked more than eight minutes off last year’s times, in 2hr 21min 52secs and 2hr 21min 53secs.

Mablethorpe runners have long been attending Parkruns, and particularly veteran runner Janine Stones.

She joined 256 runners at the Cleethorpes Parkrun earlier in March, and finished second female around the country park course, and seventh overall, in 20min 39secs.

This was Janine’s 50th Parkrun in varied locations, having taken part in the very first Cleethorpes Parkrun back in May 2014.

On that day she ran 19min 56secs, setting the inaugural vet women’s 40-45 record which stood for four years, and has completed 19 of the 50 Cleethorpes parkruns.

The following week she headed to the leafy tarmac and muddy trail paths of Witham Way Country Park for the Boston Parkrun.

Of the 137 runners, Janine enjoyed yet more success as she was first female to cross the finish line in 21min 26secs for sixth overall.

* For more information about Parkrun, visit www.parkrun.org.uk

* Mablethorpe RC continue to seek potential runners for their Couch To 5k programme.

It is open to any adult beginners wanting a steady jog in the company of others.

The course if free and takes place on Tuesday evenings, setting off from Sutton-on-Sea Social Club at 6.30pm.

Simply turn up or email Cara Hockham for more information at cara.guerin@btinternet.com

* Mablethorpe Running Club meet on Mondays from 6.30pm at Sutton-on-Sea Social Club, and everyone is free to go along.

To find out more, visit www.mablethorperunningclub.org.uk