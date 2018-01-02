Mablethorpe Running Club honours juniors at 2017 awards night

Young achievers were at the fore as Mablethorpe Running Club held their annual presentation evening to recognise and award their members for feats in 2017.

The club’s junior members were praised for their great enthusiasm and excellent results in many different race types and distances.

Keelan Guerin was the first winner of the Lucy Holt Award EMN-171227-152743002

Over the past year they have shown exceptional discipline in training, as well as competition, and all were rewarded for their efforts at this year’s Wolds Dash series.

There was a new prize this year, sponsored by Lucy Holt, multiple female winner of Mablethorpe RC’s East Coast Classic 10k.

The City of Stoke AC runner contacted the club to offer to sponsor an award for the outstanding efforts and achievements of a junior member.

Keelan Guerin was the inaugural winner for his 100 per cent commitment to training and races which earned him great results.

Chairman Wayne Kew with the club's Most Improved Member, Cara Dixon EMN-171227-152730002

The Most Improved Junior awards went to Keira Mager (female) and Jensen Windsor (male).

Keira has continued to excel in all events, often finishing as winner or runner-up in her age group category, while Jensen, among other achievements, was the outright winner of the East Coast Classic 3k Fun Run.

Paul Stupple and Kev Harrison shared the Club Person Of The Year award.

As secretary and treasurer respectively, Paul also coaches juniors, while Kev has had some exceptional results within his Vet 60 race category.

The Male Outstanding Performance accolade went to Rob Hawse, a consistently excellent athlete over many years, for his personal best time of 28min 43secs at this year’s Alsager five-mile race.

Paula Downing was named the winner of the Female Outstanding Performance honour.

The experienced marathon runner is rapidly approaching her goal of 100 marathons and completed almost a dozen of them in 2017. She finished as first female in many of them and had a particularly brilliant performance at the 2017 Boston Marathon (UK), finishing with a PB of 3hr 12min 22secs.

Most Improved Member was Cara Dixon who has brought her 10k PB down from 74min, at Mablethorpe in 2015, to 65mins at Woodhall 2017.

The Members’ Award was another new prize and went to running newcomer Felicity Berry who has impressed her fellow clubmates with her enthusiasm and dedication to running.

The Chairman’s Award went to Wayne Kew who has been chairman for nine of the 11 years since Mablethorpe Running Club was established.

Without his dedication and time the club simply would not function and club members wanted to show their appreciation for that.