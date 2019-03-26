Mablethorpe Running Club: Janine in peak form at birthday parkrun

Mablethorpe Running Club was out in force at the latest Cleethorpes parkrun last weekend.

A total of 11 Mablethorpe runners made the trip to Cleethorpes Country Park to help Janine Stones celebrate her birthday.

Sarah Stevenson and Katrina Needham at the Gainsborough Morton 10k

Of the 264 runners at Cleethorpes Country Park this weekend, 11 were from Mablethorpe RC:

Janine was once more on exceptional form to finish as the first female across the line, and 10th overall of the 264 runners, in a time of 20min 28secs.

She was followed by clubmates Guy Willey (25.36), Nigel Booth (26.54), Debbie Jinks (27.13), Andrea Mettam (27.14), Andy Stones (27.46), Phoebe Willey (30.05), Helen Rice-Mundy (32.52), Louise Willey (33.00), Felicity Berry (36.14), and Jeanette Phoenix-Bratkowski (36.14).

For more information about parkrun, visit their website at www.parkrun.org.uk

* Mablethorpe RC ladies Sarah Stevenson and Katrina Needham headed to Morton for the Gainsborough Morton Striders 10k.

The eighth annual event was dedicated to Helen Robinson, a much respected GMS athlete who recently passed away after a long battle with cancer.

There was a minute’s applause at exactly 9.58am, starting at the front, to celebrate the life of Helen.

Highly regarded as one of the most popular 10ks in England because of the flat closed roads, a total of 830 runners completed the anti-clockwise route on countryside roads from Morton to East Stockwith and Walkerith, and back to the finish line in Morton.

Sarah finished in 1hr 05min 03secs, while Katrina crossed the line in 1.09.10.

The winner was Rob Payne (Caistor Running Club) in 32min 45secs, while the first female was Laura Wilkinson (Lincoln Wellington AC) in 36.06, for eighth overall.

* Mablethorpe RC are continuing to seek potential runners who would like a steady jog in the company of others, for their Couch To 5k programme.

The free course for adult beginners is open to those with just the slightest interest and desire to run.

It meets every Tuesday at Sutton-on-Sea Social Club from 6.30pm.

Simply turn up or contact Cara Hockham for more information on cara.guerin@btinternet.com