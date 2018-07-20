Mablethorpe Running Club ladies brave heatwave to race at Spilsby and Caistor

A trio of Mablethorpe Running Club ladies were among the 92 finishers at the 2018 Spilsby Show road race.

The event has taken place annually since its inception as a fun run July 1998, and it has grown into a fully affiliated race.

Debbie Jinks was second in rhe women's vet 50 category EMN-180719-125616002

The severe heat may have deterred some, with entries half down on the previous year.

Janine Stones was second female finisher, and 16th overall in 43min 33secs, while Debbie Jinks was 42nd, and second women’s vet 50, in 51.08, and Andrea Mettam finished 60th, and fifth women’s vet 50, in a course-best 57.37.

* Caistor Running Club host their seventh annual Sting In The Tail 10k.

A tough loop race in the heart of the wolds, saw runners faced with just over 300ft of climbing, and 612 successfully completed the course, despite the scorching temperatures.

Andrea Mettam ran her course-best time at Spilsby EMN-180719-125627002

Four ladies from Mablethorpe RC were among them.

Times: Lisa Musson 1hr 06min 01secs (432nd), Debbie Kew 1.12.52 (524th), Selina Elson 1.12.52 (525th); Cara Dixon 1.19.01 (571st).

The race was once again won by Nick Martin (Caistor RC) in 32.42, while Sophie Lee (City of Hull AC) was first woman back in 40.08 (17th overall).