Mablethorpe Running Club: Marathon centurion Paula sets new long-distance landmark

Having completed 100 marathons earlier in 2018, Paula Downing continued her quest for further challenges when she took part in the Norfolk 100km Ultra Marathon.

The 62.1-mile ultra-marathon was mostly off-road, including the added factors of hills, trails, sand dunes and beaches.

Janine Stones receives her prize for as senior/veteran woman's winner in the Lincolnshire Runner Cross Country (XC) League'by Lincolnshire Runner sponsors and her coach, Malcolm Brine (right). EMN-180507-102956002

There was a 17-hour time limit for the 55 hardy athletes, and an impressive 51 successfully completed the feat, including Paula who ran her furthest race distance.

Defying the hot conditions and the gruelling course, the Mablethorpe runner finished joint second overall, and first female home, in an astonishing time of 11hr 31min 46secs.

* Veteran runner Janine Stones was recently presented with her prize for winning the Senior/Veteran Woman category at the Lincolnshire Runner Cross Country (XC) League which was delayed.

Janine was presented with her shield by the Lincolnshire Runner sponsors and her coach, Malcolm Brine.

Mablethorpe RC members at the Louth Run For Life EMN-180507-103020002

* The Louth Run For Life proved a favourite day out once more for 20-plus Mablethorpe Running Club juniors and seniors.

For those who have lost loved ones to cancer it remains a very personal and poignant day with more than 2,000 pounding the pavements for Cancer Research UK.

A special mention went to Sia-Jessica who ran with her mum Zoe Parkes.