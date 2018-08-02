Mablethorpe Running Club out in force at Great Grimsby 10k

A healthy contingent of Mablethorpe Running Club joined the sold-out Great Grimsby 10k.

Of the 3,077 finishers who brave the scorching temperatures at the third edition of the race, 13 were from the Mablethorpe club.

Joseph Rice-Mundy and Gareth Lay get dressed up for the Great Grismby 10k to raise funds for the RNLI EMN-180208-131836002

Joseph Rice-Mundy and Gareth Lay ran the course in fancy dress in aid of the RNLI.

Mablethorpe results: 283rd Wayne Kew 43min 42secs, 556th Joseph Rice-Mundy 47.48, 557th Gareth Lay 47.48, 861st Debbie Jinks 50.38, 911th Guy Willey 51.05, 1,164th Zoe Parkes 53.41, 1,544th Andrea Mettam 57.16, 1,894th Lisa Musson 1hr 00min 28secs, 2,475th Debbie Kew 1.08.36, 2,499th Louise Willey 1.08.56, 2,503rd Selina Elson 1.09.01, 2,691st Cara Hockham 1.13.27, 2,919th Helen Rice-Mundy 1.20.35.

* Janine Stones ran the first-ever Cleethorpes parkrun four years ago, setting a VW40 record of 19min 56secs which still stands.

Earlier in July, Janine was joined on her 38th parkrun at Cleethorpes Country Park by Nigel Booth, in his debut parkrun.

Janine Stones, her brother and family at parkrun EMN-180208-131857002

Among 196 finishers, Janine was again first female in 20.29 for 11th overall, and Nigel ran his first parkrun in a great time of 23.36 for 44th.

Two weeks later Janine introduced her brother Julian, along with his family visiting from Thailand, to parkrun at Cleethorpes.

Jay ran a brilliant time of 25.01, Max clocked 26.51, Julian came in at 29.48, and Jeremy ran 32.56.