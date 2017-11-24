Mablethorpe Running Club out in force at Skegness and Boston

A healthy contingent of Mablethorpe runners made the short trip along the coast to compete in the sold-out Skegness 10k.

Mablethorpe made up 13 of the 659 runners that completed the race which took place along the open countryside back roads just outside Skegness, starting and finishing at Butlins.

Mablethorpe runners with medals at the Skegness 10k EMN-171123-162645002

John Wadelin (Erewash Valley RC) won in a time of 33min 51secs, while first female finisher was Helen Cladingbowl in 40.26 (34th overall).

Mablethorpe positions and times: 62 Kev Harrison 43.11 (1st MV60), 146 Debbie Jinks 47.52 (2nd FV50); 269 Zoe Parkes (unaffiliated) 52.20, 282 Guy Willey 53.51, 388 Vivienne Martin (unaffiliated) 58.14, 450 Ellie Norman (unaffiliated) 60.05, 521 Lisa Musson 64.03, 522 Louise Willey 64.06 PB, 531 Selina Elson 64.55, 545 Debbie Kew 66.07, 586 Helen Rice-Mundy 70.13, 589 Cara Dixon 70.25, 590 Lucy Kew (unaffiliated) 70.39.

* Debbie Jinks ran to a fantastic personal best at Boston and District Athletics Club’s annual five-mile Poppy Run.

The race first took place back in 2003 and has raised thousands of pounds for the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal.

This year there were 51 finishers from clubs across the county, including eight Mablethorpe RC members and friends.

Debbie was first back, having completed the race many times before, and was 15th overall, second female finisher and first female vet 50, in 41min 38secs.

Next to cross the line was Zoe Parkes (unaffiliated), 27th and third FV40 in 44.56, while Andrea Mettam also achieved a new PB of 45.45 for 31st place and second FV50.

Hot on her heels, also with a PB, was Sutton-on-Sea runner Vivienne Martin (unaffiliated), 33rd and first FV60 in 46.09.

Guy Willey is gaining strength after injuries, finishing 35th in 47.25, Ellie Norman (unaffiliated) was 40th in 51.38, and Cara Dixon and Louise Willey ran the course together and crossed the line 49th and 50th respectively in 60.39.

* Paula Downing completed marathon number 91 at the Kings Forest 50k, near Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk.

The off-road course followed footpaths and tracks, starting and finishing at a former Anglo-Saxon settlement which is now West Stow Country Park, with four laps of a 12.5km circuit.

Of the 126 to successfully complete the race, Paula crossed the line 19th overall, and second female, in a time of 4hr 36min 30secs.

Her 12.5km laps were chip-timed at 1hr 06min 48secs, 1.09.42, 1.09.56 and 1.10.03.