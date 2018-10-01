Mablethorpe Running Club: Paula pipped to Wolds victory

Paula Downing came within a few strides of victory at the Lincolnshire Wolds Tough 10, hosted by Caistor Running Club.

The ever-popular Tough 10 began in 1983 and pits runners against an undulating 10-mile course around the brutal hills of the Wolds, starting and finishing in the village of Swallow.

Debbie Jinks and marathon debutant Zoe Parkes EMN-180110-153937002

Paula knocked almost a minute off her time of 2017 and finished second lady, only nine seconds behind the leading lady.

Her brilliant time of 1hr 09min 20secs left her 28th overall of the 174 successful finishers

* Debbie Jinks and Zoe Parkes travelled 475 miles from Mablethorpe to join 4,000 runners in the stunning Loch Ness Marathon and Festival of Running.

The marathon followed a spectacular route around the shores of the famous loch before the finishing at Inverness.

Debbie and Zoe had trained hard for the race and ran together, encouraging each other for the whole 26.2 miles.

On her marathon debut, Zoe completed the course in 5hr 02min 28secs for 2,171st, while Debbie crossed the line in 5.02.29 for 2,172nd.

* Mablethorpe Running Club meet on Mondays at 6.30pm at Sutton-on-Sea Social Club, and on Wednesdays at 6.30pm at The George in Alford for social runs.

To find out more, visit the club’s website at www.mablethorperunningclub.org.uk