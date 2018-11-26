Mablethorpe Running Club: Paula races to County League win

Paula Downing capped another busy week with a podium finish in the Lincolnshire Cross Country League.

The Mablethorpe Running Club athlete headed to Belton House, near Grantham, for the third round of the series where 250 runners competed in several different races.

Paula was second in the senior/veteran women’s race and first veteran after completing the 6.60km course in a time of 26min 27secs, a mere two seconds behind overall winner Katie Ball.

She also took part in the 67th running of the RAF Henlow 10-mile Road Race.

Open to both service personnel and the general public, it is popular within and outside of the military.

Starting from Old Warden Aerodrome and finishing at the Station Gymnasium, runners covered an undulating course on public roads through the Bedfordshire countryside.

Paula joined a field of 125 and, as always, demonstrated her stamina and determination by finishing among the top quarter, 31st in 1hr 08min 53secs.

The time was good enough for first female vet 45 prize, and the third female finisher.

* Mablethorpe RC is open to runners of all abilities.

They meet on Mondays from 6.30pm at Sutton-on-Sea Social Club, and on Wednesdays, but a regular meeting venue has yet to be confirmed.

For more details, visit the club’s website at www.mablethorperunningclub.org.uk