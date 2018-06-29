Mablethorpe Running Club quartet mark summer solstice

A quartet of Mablethorpe Running Club members were among the 822 who successfully completed Grantham AC’s popular Summer Solstice 10k.

The race is staged annually on the longest day of the year over a flat course, starting and finishing at Long Bennington.

Regular entrants Debbie Jinks and Andrea Mettam returned and clocked 54min 38secs to finish 456th and 457th respectively, Andrea setting a course best time, while Janine Stones was 109th in a time of 43.02.

* Entries remain open for the 10th running of Mablethorpe RC’s East Coast Classic 10k race.

The event will be held on Sunday, September 9 and will also features a 3km fun run.

Entries or the fun run will be available on the day only from the new race HQ at a beach chalet between the fairground and the RNLI Lifeboat Station on the Promenade.

The 10k race is popular, with places filling up fast, so runners are advised to enter online soon.

The chip-timed race starts outside the Lifeboat Station and follows the seafront past Sutton-on-Sea and Sandilands before turning back again to finish at the lifeboat station.

All race information and entry details can be found at www.eastcoastclassic10k.co.uk

* The club meets on Mondays from 6.30pm at Sutton-on-Sea Social Club, and on Wednesdays from 6.30pm at The George, in Alford, for social runs.