Mablethorpe Running Club’s Paula wins county title

Mablethorpe Running Club’s Paula Downing secured a county honour as the Lincolnshire Cross Country League came to its conclusion.

A total of 150 runners from 19 clubs took part in the fourth match of the series at Ostler’s Plantation, Woodhall Spa, which was postponed earlier in the year because adverse weather conditions.

Ross Kew, Sheryl Hawse and Janine Stones at Market Rasen Parkrun EMN-190225-144256002

Paula ran in the senior/veteran women’s category and finished second in her race, completing the 5.76km course in 25min 29secs.

As the Mablethorpe runner had participated in all, she was declared first veteran female 50 for her overall results.

* A Mablethorpe RC’s Janine Stones and Sheryl Hawse, along with Ross Kew (unaffiliated), took part in their latest Parkrun at Market Rasen Racecourse.

Of exactly 100 finishers, Janine was first female, and fourth overall, in a time of 21min 55secs, while Sheryl was also in the top quarter, 16th in 24.41.

Sharon Margarson and Vivienne Martin take part in the inaugural Run Your Heart Out Valentines 10k EMN-190225-144307002

Ross made an excellent return to running with a debut Parkrun, finishing 25th in 25.27.

* A field of 1,600 runners were feeling the love at the first-ever Run Your Heart Out Valentines 10k, organised by Tape2Tape.

Runners faced a new flat and fast course with a great finish in the Quibell Park Athletic Stadium.

Sharon Margarson, from Mablethorpe RC, and unaffiliated runner Vivienne Martin were there for the debut run and ran the course together, completing in 857th and 858th positions in 58min 45secs.

Shaun Robinson (unattached) won in 30.53, while first female was international runner Gemma Steel (Charnwood AC) in 34.31 (13th overall).

* Mablethorpe RC are looking for prospective runners to join their Couch To 5k programme.

The programme is aimed at adult beginners looking for a steady jog in the company of others, and for those with just the slightest interest in running.

The free course takes place every Tuesday from Sutton-on-Sea Social Club at 6.30pm.

You can simply turn up or email Cara Hockham for more information at cara.guerin@btinternet.com

* Mablethorpe Running Club meet on Mondays at 6.30pm at Sutton-on-Sea Social Club.

To find out more, visit http://www.mablethorperunningclub.org.uk