Mablethorpe Running Club: Sheryl earns Barcelona PB on half-marathon return

Mablethorpe Running Club member Sheryl Hawse travelled to Spain with friends to race in the Barcelona Half-Marathon.

More than 15,000 runners from all over the world arrived to pound the pavements of the city streets on a 13.1-mile loop course, supported by thousands of spectators.

Andrea Mettam (left) and Zoe Parkes at the Valentines 30k EMN-180226-165246002

The race was held in temperatures of around 14 degrees which made for ideal running conditions as Sheryl tackled her first half marathon on the road since 2009.

Realising she was on course for a personal best, she maintained her solid pace to finish in a time of 1hr 43min 17secs.

Her friends Les and Megan Ball, and James Toohey, who run with Lincoln Wellington AC and Liverpool Running Club, had excellent runs, clocking 1.22.14, 1.22.22, and 1.22.21 respectively.

* Andrea Mettam and friend Zoe Parkes took part in the St Valentines Day 30k, hosted on the nearest Sunday to the big day by Stamford Striders.

It is recognised nationally not only as a tough event and ranks ninth in the Runners World list of 100 Top UK Races from feedback.

Starting and finishing in the Lincolnshire town, the course wound its way in a rural setting on a challenging, undulating route.

With no distance running preparation as such, the ladies supported each other every step of the way running together for the 18.64 miles and were more than happy with 3hr 16min 48secs.

* Paula Downing is within three marathons of her milestone as she completed her 97th at the Marriott’s Way (Trail) Marathon in East Anglia.

The event is a long-distance footpath, cycle path and bridleway between Norwich and Aylsham in Norfolk with a total length of 24.6 miles, with a couple of miles added on to make up the marathon distance.

Paula returned following the event’s debut last year and had another successful day, crossing the finish line in 3hr 37min 16secs, 17th overall and third female.

She was also first runner home in the female vet 50 category.

* Mablethorpe Running Club no longer meet at the Athletics Club in Sherwood Fields, Mablethorpe, and are currently looking at different venues to base their activities.

Visit their website for updates at www.mablethorperunningclub.org.uk

The club still meets on Wednesdays at 6.30pm outside The George, in Alford, for social runs.