Mablethorpe Running Club split East Coast Classic proceeds

Mablethorpe Running Club members were delighted to hand over cheques to the Royal National Lifeboat Institute and para-athlete Liz McTernan.

The donations were made from profits made from the club’s annual 10k race, the East Coast Classic.

Mablethorpe RC split half of the proceeds with the RNLI EMN-190403-163453002

Mablethorpe RC chairman Wayne Kew said: “We’re quite a small running club, with fewer than 50 members.

“We’ve been organising the 10k race for 10 years. We like to give something back to the community and what better way than by donating to the RNLI and top local athlete and world champion ironman triathlete Liz.

“We raised £1,600 in last year’s race, so are donating £800 each to RNLI and Liz.”

* By popular request, Tape2Tape events founders Nicola and Neil organised an off-road 10k night race from the 7 Lakes Country Park, near Crowle.

It was seen as an ideal setting for a headtorch race, with wooded area, grass tracks and footpaths.

Of the 203 runners to complete the event, Sheryl Hawse and Janine Stones represented Mablethorpe and they enjoyed it.

Both finished within the first quarter, with Janine crossing the line second female, and 18th overall, in 46min 53secs, while Sheryl was 48th in 51.18.

* The club would like to invite more runners to join their Couch To 5k Course.

It is free and open to any adults beginners wanting a steady jog in the company of others.

It takes place every Tuesday from 6.30pm at Sutton-on-Sea Social Club.

Newcomers can just turn up or email Cara Hockham for more information at cara.guerin@btinternet.com

* Mablethorpe Running Club meet on Mondays, at 6.30pm, at Sutton-on Sea Social Club, and all are welcome.

To find out more, visit www.mablethorperunningclub.org.uk