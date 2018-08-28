Mablethorpe Running Club: Wayne completes double London challenge

Mablethorpe Running Club chairman Wayne Kew turned to pedal power as completed a long-distance cycling event for charity.

The Prudential RideLondon was the second part of a double fundraising effort after Wayne completed the London Marathon back in April, both for Bloodwise.

Mablethorpe RC chairman Wayne Kew dons the velcro for Ride London EMN-180827-125430002

The event started at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on a 100-mile route of closed roads through the capital and into the Surrey countryside before returning to the finish at The Mall in central London.

With leg-testing climbs and a route made famous by the world’s best cyclists, Wayne was not at all deterred by the strong winds and driving rain, completing the 100 miles in 5hr 20min.

Wayne’s sponsorship for both London events has raised more than £1,300 for Bloodwise.

* Mablethorpe RC pair Janine Stones and Sheryl Hawse were joined by Lisa Musson on her debut Parkrun at Cleethorpes Country Park.

Of the 197 finishers over the 5km course, Janine was second female, and 20th overall, in 21min 05secs with Sheryl clocking 22min 47secs for 41st, and Lisa 27min 56secs for 113th.

For more information about Parkrun, visit www.parkrun.org.uk

* Alford Town Football Club hosted the Alford Colour Run, a non-timed 5km fun run, walk or skip with a difference, with all entrants got covered in colours at every station.

For Mablethorpe, Benjamin Ailsby was there with his family, as well as Lisa Musson, Felicity Berry, Katrina Needham and Sarah Stevenson.

* The sold-out 10th East Coast Classic 10k is fast approaching, with Mablethorpe RC appearing for the town to cheer on all runners.

The fun run will accept entries on the day from race HQ.

They take place on Sunday, September 9, with the fun run starting at 9.30am and the 10k from 10.30am.

The race starts outside the lifeboat station on Mablethorpe’s prom and follows the seafront past Sutton-on-Sea and Sandilands before turning back again to finish at the lifeboat station.

All race information can be found at www.eastcoastclassic10k.co.uk

* The club is open to all abilities and you do not have to be a member to go and run with them, with free taster sessions available.

The meet on Mondays at 6.30pm at Sutton-on-Sea Social Club, and at 6.30pm on Wednesdays at The George, in Alford, for social runs.

To find out more, visit their website at www.mablethorperunningclub.org.uk