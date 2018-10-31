Mablethorpe trio conquer Ogre test

A trio of Mablethorpe Running Club members joined a 300-strong field for extreme off-road running event, the Ogre of October.

Held just outside the village of Hatcliffe in the heart of the Lincolnshire Wolds, the course featured 10km of natural obstacles scattered among the hills and woodland.

Andrea and Zoe take to the water EMN-181031-171859002

Runners had to wade waist-deep through water, swing on ropes and tackle assorted climbs as well as crawl through mud under rope nets and over piles of manure.

From Mablethorpe RC, Andrea Mettam, Zoe Parkes and Janine Stones all completed the challenging course to earn a unique handmade wooden finishers’ medal, with Janine first woman to cross the finish line.