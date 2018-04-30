Marathon #100 for Paula as Mablethorpe Running Club quartet feel the heat at London Marathon

A quartet of Mablethorpe RC runners completed the 2018 London Marathon in the hottest race day since the huge event began back in 1981 as temperatures hit 24 degrees.

One of the top six world major marathons, London attracted a 40,000-plus field who began the race from Blackheath, pounding the pavements and roads of the capital for the 38th edition.

For Paula Downing, who earned Championship entry this year, it was a very significant race as she became a marathon centurion, completing her long-planned mission of 100 marathons in an excellent time of 3hr 23min 38secs.

Wayne Kew also qualified for Championship entry and ran for his chosen charity, Bloodwise. He used years of running experience to deal with the heat and crossed the finish line in 3.34.43.

Sharon Margarson and Elaine Wilson again ran for Breast Cancer Now, a charity close to their hearts after a friend was diagnosed with the disease.

Sharon finished the gruelling course in 4.53.51, while Elaine crossed the all-important finish line in 6.16.15.