North Cockerington snooker player takes on Jimmy White

A North Cockerington snooker fan fulfilled a dream as he met and took on his lifelong hero on the green baize.

Lee Blanchard was thrilled to play Jimmy White at an exhibition evening at Lincoln earlier this month at the LPAC Arena.

The Whirlwind took on seven local players on the night, including Lee, and won all seven of the frames, wrapping up with a well-crafted century break to close the evening’s play.

WDBS Hull winner Shabir Ahmed, from the deaf category, was among those to challenge Jimmy and won the high break prize for the evening.

The evening attracted a 200-plus crowd, with VIPs treated to a meet and greet with the Whirlwind, as well as 1985 world champion Dennis Taylor, who was MC for the evening, and top referee Michalea Tabb.

Jimmy arrived fresh from his latest World Senior victory in Ireland and followed the matches with a Q and A session, alongside Dennis, hosted by Jason Francis, CEO of Snooker Legends.

A minimum of £500 was pledged from the evening to the WDBS (World Disability Billiards and Snooker), a charity which is going from strength to strength.

The evening was organised by former Louth player Nigel Coton and his wife Ali.

Nigel said: “Jimmy said the crowd were great, the venue was great and he plans to return in a year or so.

“We’d like to thank everyone in attendance and all who made the event possible.”

* For more details about World Disability Billiards and Snooker, visit www.wdbs.info