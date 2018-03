Two-time world darts champion Dennis Priestley will be taking part in some exhibitions this week.

He will be at the oche at Jesters Bar, Mablethorpe tomorrow (Thursday) and The White Hart, Old Leake on Friday.

Events begin at 7.30pm and entry is free.

On Saturday there is a double header at the SeaviewPub, with Jamie Caven.

Tickets cost £10, including a burger and chips.

Tickets can be bought from Chris Fletcher on 07789 405 588.