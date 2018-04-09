Prizes for Mablethorpe Running Club at Friskney Half

Mablethorpe Running Club were prominent among the small field which lined up for the Friskney Half-Marathon on Sunday.

The club were represented by five runners in total of 35 as entries continue to decline.

Zoe (left) and Debbie with their vet category prizes EMN-180904-125923002

A flat course on quiet rural roads give the event high PB potential, and conditions were perfect.

Roger Blake, in his first half-marathon of 2018, was more than happy with 16th place in 1hr 42min 10secs, while Zoe Parkes (unattached) was next home, after a fabulous race, 24th in 1.53.05, earning her a trophy as first female vet 35, and second female overall.

Debbie Jinks was hot on her heels, 26th in her course best time of 1.53.41, and also first female vet 45.

Andrea Mettam ran another course best for the third year in a row to finish 29th in 2.04.33, and Vivienne Martin (unattached) was next in with a very determined effort, 30th in 2.09.37.

Elaine Wilson and Sharon Margarson after the Greater Manchester Marathon EMN-180904-125913002

* Sharon Margarson and Elaine Wilson travelled to the 42nd ASICS Greater Manchester Marathon, their third time there and their ninth marathon in total.

Claiming to be to the flattest marathon course in the UK attracted 9,521 entrants of whom 9,340 crossed the finish line.

Great determination was shown by Mablethorpe’s dedicated duo with Sharon finishing in 4hr 42min 20secs, and Elaine back in 5.17.53.

There is little time to rest, however, as they prepare to run the Virgin London Marathon in 11 days’ time.

* Paula Downing returned once more for the popular Sandy 10 Mile Road Race held in the small Bedfordshire market town, and organised by Biggleswade AC.

Of the 496 finishers, Paula averaged an impressive 6min 50secs per mile, finishing 58th in 1hr 08min 25secs to win the first female vet 45 prize.