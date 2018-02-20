Ronnie O’Sullivan fires 147 against Louth player Nigel Coton

Snooker promoter and player Nigel Coton was on the receiving end of a maximum 147 break by five-time world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan.

Coton, who grew up in Louth and now lives near Horncastle, hosted two exhibition evenings starring the Rocket at the Drill Hall, in Lincoln, and co-organised them with his wife Ali.

Nigel with Ronnie O'Sullivan EMN-180219-181904002

O’Sullivan took on several players from around the county during the two evenings, but it was the game against Coton just after the interval on Saturday evening which raised the roof.

Coming to the table after an attempted safety, the six-time UK champion cleared 15 reds with blacks, and then the colours to land the coveted maximum clearance.

The events, which also featured John Virgo as MC and former world snooker referee Michaela Tabb, helped to raise £3,000 for the World Disability Billiards and Snooker, and £500 for the Drill Hall charity.

Coton was a promising player on the county circuit and beyond until a motorcycling accident aged 18 left him with a partially paralysed left arm.

He went on to play one-handed, and now raises money and awareness for the WDBS.