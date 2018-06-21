Sidecar action at Cadwell Park

Hundreds of spectators are expected at Cadwell Park this weekend as two of the best-ever sidecar racers take to the track as part of one of the biggest celebrations of sidecar racing of the last decade.

Sponsored by Massingberd-Mundy Lincoln Red Beef, the ​​International Sidecar Revival will feature the Hyundai Construction Equipment British Sidecar Championship and the world-renowned Camathias Cup.

Ten-time world champion Steve Webster and seven-time world champion Rolf Biland will take to the track as part of the full weekend of sidecar racing.

The event, which takes place on Saturday and Sunday will also include a classic two-stroke grand prix with bikes from the 70s and early 80s replicating the GP grids from the golden era.

Organiser Barry Nutley said that sidecar racing is also growing in popularity: “You might not see them on the road much these days, but on the track, sidecar racing has been getting faster, louder and all the more hair-raising.

“You have a duo of racers working together to squeeze every second out of their bike as they throw themselves through chicanes and around hairpin bends at more than a hundred miles per hour.

“While the sport had a particularly golden era in the 70s and 80s, sidecar racing is still going strong today.”

Paul Woodford, Cadwell Park circuit manager, said: “Sidecar racing is always very popular here.

“Even at a club meeting, the spectator fences are lined with people before the sidecars are released, so to bring an event of this profile to Cadwell Park is something we’re all very excited about.”

Tickets for the International Sidecar Revival at Cadwell Park are available at www.cadwellpark.co.uk or by calling 0843 453 9000.