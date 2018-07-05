Sidecar pair battle back for podium treble at Cadwell Park

Louth sidecar passenger Jevan Walmsley and driver Pete Founds joined former world champions at Cadwell Park for a celebration of sidecar.

Walmsley and Founds were there for the serious business of the British Sidecar Championship, entering their 600cc short chassis machine against the more powerful F1 1000cc machines.

Saturday’s qualifying went well, placing them sixth overall, but on the warm-up lap for race one, the motor developed a problem.

Back in the pits the team thought they had found, and fixed, an electrical fault, but after one lap of the second race, the same problem brought the bike back to the paddock with a top-end noise in the motor.

This race was abandoned one lap later after an incident so Team Founds changed the engine overnight and lined up on back of the grid on Sunday.

Walmsley and Founds had three great results, taking a first and two third-place finishes.

The pair also raised money for charity by offering sidecar taxi rides for spectators, with Peter busy lapping the circuit and Jevan instructing the passengers how to stay on the machine.

Jevan’s brother Kyle also had two outings with Pete and looked impressive.

The pair would like to thank all of their local sponsors – RandY motors, Marcus and Sharron Parkinsons Fish Shop, Phil at Waldo, Lyne and Kev Woodthorpe Bodyworks.

They now return to the Isle of Man on July 9 to compete on the roads at the Southern 100 International.