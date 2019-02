Junior golf sessions for five to 11-year-olds will start at Alford’s Woodthorpe Driving Range on Sunday, March 3.

The fun and exciting golf games hour will teach five different shots, with all young players receiving a star chart.

All equipment is supplied and complete beginners are more than welcome.

Sessions begin at 11am.

To book or for more info contact PGA Professional Stu Warren on 07856 311 195 or email stuwarrengolf@gmail.com