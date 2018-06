Louth cyclist Terry Holmes finished second in the British round of the World Gran Fondo series.

The race, for over 65-year-olds, was a qualifying event for the World Championships, to be held later this year.

The Tour of Cambridgeshire was held over a 79-mile course and was won by Norwegian rider Hans-Jorgen in a sprint finish.

Terry, who represents Alford Wheelers, clocked 3:30.47..