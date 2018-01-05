Time for optimism after year of PBs and call-ups

Louth Athletic Club are lookign ahead to the new year wioth confidence after a fine 2017 in track and field, and on the road and country.

Out of the club’s 114 registered members, 43 individuals achieved personal bests in one or more events or races.

Kandi-Alexis Austin also had a fine season with seven PBs EMN-180401-130623002

Evie Brooks had the highest number of PBs with nine, achieved in sprint and middle distance running, jumps and throws, whiel her under 13s clubmate Bethany Ardern was close behind with eight.

There has also been success with some members selected to run at district and county schools teams, as well as Lincolnshire county selection for the area and National Inter County Championships at track and field, and cross country.

Three Louth AC teams are currently in strong positions after three matches of the Lincolnshire Cross Country League.

The under 15 boys squad have a commanding lead, while the senior/veteran women hold a solid second place, and the under 15 girls could achieve second place at the final match at Belton House, near Grantham.

Louth AC seniors at the Great Grimsby 10k EMN-180401-130612002

* Louth AC seniors section meets on Tuesdays at Fairfield Industrial Estate, and on Thursdays at Meridian Leisure Centre at 6.15pm.

New members of all abilities are welcome.

There is a waiting list for the junior section, and volunteers are also regularly requested to support club activities.

For further details, visit the Louth AC club website at www.louth-ac.org.uk

Personal Bests 2017: Nine – Evie Brooks (U13) 75m, 150m, 200m, 600m, 800m, 1200m, long jump, shot putt, javelin.

Eight – Bethany Ardern (U13) 75m, 100m, 150m, 200m, 600m, 800m, 1200m, long jump.

Seven - Kandi-Alexis Austin (U15) 100m, 200m, 800m, long jump, discus, shot putt, hammer; Freya Plaskitt (U15) 100m, 200m, 300m, 800m, 1500m, shot putt, hammer; Evie Odlin (U15) 100m, 300m, 800m, 75m hurdles, long jump, shot putt, pentathlon.

Six – Finley Koslow (U15) 100m, 200m, 300m, 800m, 1500m, shot putt; Matthew Spendlove (U15) 100m, 200m, 300m, 1500m, discus, javelin; Sophie Henderson (U13) 200m, 1200m, 70m hurdles, long jump, shot putt, javelin; Ellie Odlin (U15) 300m, 800m, 75m hurdles, high jump, shot putt, pentathlon.

Five – Isabelle Dhami (U15) 200m, 300m, 1500m, high jump, long jump; Declan Templeton (U13) 200m, 800m, 1500m, long jump, javelin; Caleb Stephenson (U15) 100m, 300m, 800m, 1500m, javelin; Amelia-Jay Morley (U13) 75m, 150m, 100m, long jump, javelin; Evie Kendrick (U11) 75m, 150m, 600m, high jump, long jump.

Four – Betty Gash (F Vet55) 1500m, 3000m, shot putt, 10K; Samantha Watts (F Snr) 100m, 200m, 10K, half-marathon.

Three – Charlotte Merry (U15) 200m, 800m, hammer throw; Jacob Kendrick (U15) 200m, 300m, long jump; Hannah Reid (U15 long jump, shot putt, javelin; Adela Mills (U11) 150m, 600m, long jump; Caitlin Miller (U15) discus, shot putt, hammer; Robert Johnstone (U20) 200m, 400m, high jump; Victoria Cass (F Vet35) 100m, 200m, half-marathon.

Two – Kerry Stainton (F Vet45) shot putt, hammer; Lloyd Buck (U15) 200m, 1500m; Denzil Lynch (M Vet45) 10K, half-marathon; Malcolm Cope (M Vet65) 10K, half-marathon.

One – Sophie Ward (U15) 800m; Jake Adams (U11) long jump; Joseph Todd (U11) long jump; Jack Darnell (Snr) 10K; Christopher Taylor (M Vet35) 10K; James Larder (U20) half-marathon; Paul Snowden (M Vet45) half-marathon; Nicholas Marsh (M Vet45) marathon; Jason Oxby (M Vet45) marathon; Ruth Edison (F Vet45) 10K; Shirley Willett (F Vet50) 10K; Donna Adlard (Snr) 10K; Jo Cudmore (F Vet50) 10K; Kerry Drewery (F Vet40) half-marathon; Jo Hunt (F Vet45) half-marathon; Amanda Young (F Vet50) marathon.