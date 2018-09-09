Title joy for Jev and Pete

Jevan Walmsley is celebrating his third-consecutive British championship.

Passenger Jev and rider Pete Founds claimed the F2 Sidecar title following two wins at Wiltshire’s Castle Combe.

And to round the event off nicely Walmsley was presented his trophy by fellow Louth resident Peter Hickman.

The duo went into the round with a 68-point lead in the championship, but with 100 points to play for they knew they would still need to be on their A game.

Qualifying saw Team Founds secure pole position with a time of 1.16.207 at an average speed of 88.10 mph.

Team ARC Suzuki of Lee Crawford and Scott Hardie were second, just 0.205 seconds slower and the Silicone Engineering Honda of guest rider John Holden and Lee Cain a further 0.385 seconds back in third.

The 10-lap race one saw Pete and Jevan make a decent start, but it was Crawford/Hardie who hit the front, closely followed by Holden/Cain.

This lead would be short-lived as though Crawford/Hardie ran wide at the chicane on the next lap, allowing Team Founds to regained first place, holding on to win just over 1.5 seconds ahead of the Silicone Engineering Honda.

Race two was the reverse grid format, with Pete and Jevan on row three next to Holden/Cain.

Again the fast-starting Crawford hit the front from the off.

Pete and Jev were soon up to third and showing decent pace, Pete smashing the long-standing lap record with a 1.15.237 as they were soon on the rear tyre of the Team ARC Suzuki.

John Holden was also on the pace, and by lap four had bettered the lap record with a 1.15.209.

As the race reached three-quarter distance, the Founds team had passed Crawford/Hardie and were leading the pack, with Holden and Cain now chasing hard and less than a second behind.

But Pete and Jevan protected their line after an exhilarating 10 laps to take the win and their third consecutive British championship.