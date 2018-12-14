Traithlon inviting you to learn more at open day

Louth Triathlon Club are holding an open day at the Meridian Leisure Centre on Saturday, January 5.

The event will run from 9:30am-11.30am and anyone interested in finding out more, or joining, can come along for a chat.

The club currently has members ranging in age from 15 to 70, and with a vast range of abilities.

Everyone is welcome to try the sport out.

If it’s swimming that’s holding you back, the club is also offering a six-week beginners’s swim course, starting on January 13.

More information is available via louthtriclubsecretary@gmail.com

The club concluded a successful year by unveiling their new signage at the Meridian Leisure Centre.

Club members are pictured showing the signage off by the pool