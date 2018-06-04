Trestrail tops the Tathwell Trophy tally

Louth Golf Club held the first round of the Tathwell Trophy, which also incorporates the Farmer and Stockbreeders Trophy.

Nick Montgomery shot the season’s best nett score to win the Farmer and Stockbreeders competition with a 64.

He was followed by Chris Parker on 70 and Scott Trestrail on 71.

Sunday’s second round of the Tathwell saw Trestrail continue his good Saturday score, winning with a combined score of 145 from an equally impressive Chris Parker on 147.

A fun golfer, non-golfer event was held at the club, with Johnny Mawer and his non golfing daughter coming out on top. The prize for the least number of putts, which are taken by the non-golfers, was Mandy Millson.

Elaine Blyth finished in 13th place at the Bridgestone Chase your Dream Regional Qualifyer.

She just missed out on a top 10 place and a place in the next round, but she had a great result neonetheless.

The winners of the 2017 Fairway Competition were Carole Craven and Maureen Barnes.

As a result of this they will now represent Louth Golf Club in the 2018 Daily Mail Foursomes – a national competition.

They have reached the fourth round and will now play away at North Shore, Skegness.

The Coronation Foursomes competition was won by Janet Moody and Pam Shepherd, scoring 35 stableford points.