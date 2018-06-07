Triathletes take on Olympic distance

A busy weekend for members of Louth Tri Club saw them competing at various events around the country.

Four club members - Mags and Sean Hutchings, Karen Moulding and Laura Stott-Allworthy - took part in the local Woodhall Spa 10k.

Christine Giles and Steve Hunt travelled to a very warm and sunny Thorpe Park, Surrey to take part in the 2019 European Championships qualifying sprint event.

The pair will have to wait until later in the year to find out whether or not they were successful in qualifying.

The triathlon club had two athletes this week opting to take part in the Olympic distance events.

Aaron Hoodless was in action at Tallington Lakes and finished the event in a time of 2 hours 54 minutes 36 seconds.

John Sharp travelled across the Pennines to Chester to take part in the Deva Triathlon completing that event in a time of 3:31:38.

This race was a qualifying event for the 2018/19 World Championships.