Ashton Turner finished in joint-27th place at the PGA EuroPro Tour Championship

Competing at Spain’s Desert Springs resort, Almeria, the Alford golfer carded two over on the par-72 course on Wednesday’s opening round.

But things improved yesterday as he finished on -2, completed today’s round on -3.

Turner, who is attached to Kenwick Park GC, earned. a cheque for £820

He will return to European Tour Q School action next Friday.