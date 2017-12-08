TV presenter Guy Martin returns to Mablethorpe Sand Racing Club meet

Road racer and TV presenter Guy Martin made an appearance at Mablethorpe Motorcycle Sand Racing Club’s latest meeting earlier this month.

Martin lined up in the Unlimited R/B class for the third successive meeting and picked up a point.

Martin takes to the track

In the junior championship standings, Cranwell racer Jack Bell (198) recorded his fifth win our of five in the junior 13-16 -250cc class to open up a commanding 64-point lead over nearest rival Fergus Bluff (134), with Bradley Perkins (125) in third.

The Senior Championships are proving a closer affair with Steve Lomas (176pts) leading the way from Kier Armstrong (158) and Oliver Moses (150).

The club are to race on the north beach at Mablethorpe for their next meet on Sunday while their usual track on the main beach recovers.

Class winners - Junior 09-13 100cc: Rhys Stephenson. Junior 13-16 Up to 250cc: Jack Bell. 200cc Road Bike: Neil Massey and Les Bellamy. 250cc Road Bike: Carl Smith. Unlimited R/B: Steve Lomas. 500 Grass Bike: Arron Butcher. 250cc 4/S: Leah Tokelove. 250cc 2/S: Oliver Moses. 500cc M/X: George Sturgess and George Pickering.

PICTURES COURTESY OF PAUL DENTON