Winter leagues get under way at Louth Indoor Bowls Club

Louth Indoor Bowls Club’s run of three successive open weekends proved very successful and has resulted in 30 or so new members, while others have pledged to come back for another try.

A rink on Sunday mornings will be made available in the short term for these new members and any other prospective newcomers.

* The Winter League programme got under way last week when the men’s over 60s champions Seniors had an easy opener, winning 27-5 against newly-promoted Saints who were hampered by being a player short.

Last winter’s runners-up Legends also won, 24-20, against Roadrunners.

* Taylor Made began the defence of their Afternoon Triples title by winning both of their opening games, 23-8 against Mavericks, and 13-11 against SOS.

Dodgers also had a surprisingly good start, beating SOS 12-9, and then winning 22-15 against Mavericks.

* Monday Lunchtime League champions Kestrels lost out 10-8 in a tight last-end decider against newcomers Absolutelys who can also be considered title contenders.

* In the Morning Triples, Castaways won both of their games, defeating champions Waltham 16-9, and winning 14-10 against Webbos.

* With last winter’s Monday Evening EBF champions having disbanded, the team to beat this season looks to be Fast Shippers who won 31-11 against newcomers LORI.

* Evening Triples champions Blossom Way continued where they left off last season with wins over Questors (15-4) and BRSA (12-9).

Evening Fours title-winners APS opened with a convincing 23-12 victory over Wayouts.

With Highlanders dropping out of the Fours at the last minute, a re-draw of the fixtures was made which eliminated any byes and gave teams a game every week.