Woodthorpe Kart Club Championships off to blistering start

Light fog greeted kart fans from across the East Midlands when they descended on the Strubby race circuit for the new Woodthorpe Kart Club Championship season.

But this quickly lifted to reveal a track in perfect conditions for the 90 competitors.

The Cadets class do battle. Picture courtesy of Paul Denton Motor Sport Photography EMN-190226-094231002

With many Junior class drivers moving up, local drivers were at the forefront as they sought to establish themselves.

In the 5 to 7 years Bambino’s, Mablethorpe’s Levi McGrath suffered a technical issue in his first race, but bounced back to win his other heats before taking the honours in the final.

Newark’s Lukas Brumpton heads the points table ahead of Mablethorpe’s Tyler Lee who demonstrated why he won the Most Improved Bambino award last year.

Cadwell’s Liam Hartley is the current Cadet champion and showed no signs of giving up his titles amid a strong grid of drivers.

Champion Michael Kenney (48) on his way to victory in his 2019 Kz125 Tony Kart. Picture courtesy of Paul Denton Motor Sport Photography EMN-190226-094253002

In Honda’s he once again dominated, winning all of the heats as well as the final, and almost repeated this clean sweep in the Libra class, suffering his only defeat in heat two when he finished a close second.

Somercotes driver Alfie Larder had an amazing first day in Iame Cadets.

After a technical problem robbed him of a win in the opening heat, he bounced back to win the rest of his heats and the final to send a clear signal of intent to the rest of the drivers.

Skegness driver Charlie Webster celebrated his first win in the 12 to 15 years Mini-Max class, and with his new-found confidence won the final to head the fledgling points table.

Senior Rotax saw an influx of several quick drivers to the series, and Louth’s Mike North is facing stiff opposition as he looks to defend his 2018 title.

Some thrilling racing saw Cleethorpe’s John Scott use all of his experience to emerge an early series leader.

Mike had to settle for second place, with Cleethorpe’s Sean Smith in third in what is lining up to be a terrific competition.

Louth’s Jade Fraser had an amazing day, flying the flag for all women drivers by beating several quick guys in the Senior Open, including last year’s champion.

Nothing draws the crowds like the Kz125s, and Carlton’s double champion Michael Kenney showed no intention of relinquishing his title to any of the other drivers of these 100mph missiles.

He completed an emphatic clean sweep as he debuted his new Tony Kart.

Stiff competition is there and Boston’s Reece Cridland was in excellent form to end the day second overall from Grimsby’s Joey Ireland who looked very quick in his new kart.

The 2019 campaign is already threatening to eclipse an epic 2018, and round two takes place on March 23 and 24.

Entry is free and spectators are welcome.