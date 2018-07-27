Woodthorpe Kart Club set to host annual fundraising meeting

Woodthorpe Kart Club is bidding to break its fundraising record when it hosts the annual David Hoyle Memorial meeting this weekend.

Last year the meeting raised more than £3,800 for Cancer Research UK, and this year’s event is in aid of the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance.

Mablethorpe driver Josh Howell leads main rival Mike North, from Louth EMN-180719-113930002

A very large entry is expected and other activities are planned including stalls, games and demonstrations.

On Saturday night there is a live band and disco, and the RAF will be showing their support with a series of low-level passes by the Battle of Britain Lancaster on Sunday afternoon.

Entry is free to both events and everyone is welcome.

* Round five of the club Championship took place in perfect conditions.

Bambino class driver, Alfie Larder took a hat-trick of third places in his heats and put in an amazing drive in the final to take the win. Five-year-old Levi McGrath, from Mablethorpe, finished a creditable fifth in his final in only his second meeting.

In Cadet Libra class, Cadwell’s Liam Hartley was on top form, winning all his heats and the final.

There was no stopping Liam when he went out in the Honda Cadets with a repeat performance.

Louth’s Daniel Drury was again the leading local in Mini-max, finishing third, fourth and second in his heats.

The Adult Rotax-Max series is becoming a battle between Louth’s Mike North and Mablethorpe’s Josh Howell.

Howell edged out North in the first heat, but the Louth driver returned the favour to win heat two.

Things then got hectic as neither driver completed heat three, and in the Final, North took the chequered flag, with Howell third.

Skegness joiner Gary Hardy continued his dominance in F100 with another clean sweep, and the Lifan class provided lots of excitement with a grid full of local drivers.

Alford’s Paul Read won heat one from Spilsby’s Mark Dorrans, with Louth’s James Moncaster in fourth, and they all finished just behind winner Rob Jaines who set the day’s fastest lap to win heat three.

Championship leader Dorrans took heat three from Read, with Moncaster fourth, and the result was repeated in the final to extend his series lead.

Mark Ardern has been unbeatable in the 125 Open, but has come under pressure from son Ben who finished an impressive second in the final at his first meeting in the class.

Four drivers are in championship contention in the 250s class, with Boston’s Chris Beeson winning the final, just ahead of Will Lawrence and Anthony Fletcher.