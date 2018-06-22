Woodthorpe Karting Championships reach crucial stage

Kart racers will flock to Strubby this weekend to battle for valuable championship points as the Woodthorpe season reaches its halfway point.

Last month saw North Kelsey’s Riley Blackburn win and recover valuable points on Bambino series leader Billy Hobson.

Chris Beeson (Boston) is the 250 series leader EMN-180618-125150002

Cadwell’s Liam Hartley took a major step towards defending his Honda cadet crown with a maximum in May, winning every race.

Louth driver Daniel Drury shared the points with Hull’s Tyler Green at the last round and will be hoping grandad gets his kart running at its best.

Immingham’s Kieran McCarney has proved that Scunthorpe’s Alfie Draper is not unbeatable in the highly-competitive Junior-Max class, but he must find consistency to mount a serious challenge.

With North Somercotes’ Dan Ireland missing the last round, Louth’s Mike North took full advantage to move to the top of the standings.

But he needs to watch out for Mablethorpe’s Josh Howell who is also discovering his form since changing classes.

Spilsby’s Mark Dorran seems to have put his big crash behind him after taking over the championship lead in the exciting Lifan class.

Expect 2017 champion Simon Grant to up his game as the competition intensifies.

The Ardern family, from Binbrook, will be hoping their dominance continues, with dad Marco leading the 125 Open and son Ben lying in a healthy second in Junior-max.

For many, the ultra-quick Lz125 class is the ones to watch.

Carlton’s Michael Kenney leads, but Strubby father and son duo James and William Ashe are both improving in a class where anyone of 10 could win.

The mighty 250 Gearbox suffered a setback last month following Boston’s John Beeson withdrawal from the series following an industrial accident.

But things are extremely tight with only five points separating Lincoln’s Will Lawrence and leader Chris Beeson, while Sean Lombardo, from Wisbech, is catching up fast following early-season mishaps.

Racing starts at 10am on Sunday and entry for spectators is free.