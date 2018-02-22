Woodthorpe Karting Club set to welcome class of 2018

Woodthorpe Kart Club will roar back into action this weekend when their popular Club Race Series resumes after its winter hibernation.

The series will consist of 10 rounds to be staged over the next 10 months.

Ben Ardern (0) is out to retrieve his 2016 crown in the competitive Junior-Max class for 13 to 16-year-olds EMN-180216-093154002

Several of the younger drivers will be moving up a class which makes way for new beginner racers.

The youngest begin at just five years of age (Bambino’s class) before moving up to Cadets at eight when the competitive streak starts to emerge.

Children then compete in various classes at different ages before moving into the senior/adult ranks at 16.

Teenage racer William Ashe, from Strubby, will be making his senior debut in the super quick Kz125 class.

These highly-tuned six-speed two-strokes are capable of reaching 100mph down the Strubby straight.

He will be up against defending champion, fellow teenager Chris Lake, from Spilsby.

Cadwell’s Liam Hartley will be back to defend his Cadet title after enjoying an amazing debut season in his Honda-powered kart.

In the Junior Max division, Louth’s David Darnborough will be hoping to retain his 2017 title from 2016 champion Ben Ardern, from Brookenby.

In the adult classes, Somercotes’ Dan Ireland dominated Rotax-Max, but could face stiff opposition this year from an anticipated influx of new drivers to the class.

The Strubby circuit is always popular with the screaming F100 drivers and North Cotes racer Josh Pennell will be looking for every one of those 18,000rpm to defend his championship shield.

The Mighty 250 Gearbox Karts are always popular at the club, and once again, the popular father and son duo of John and Chris Beeson, from Boston, will be the ones to beat.

The Budget Class was introduced at the club last year, using the LIFAN Pit-bike engine in a class 1 chassis, which were adapted by local engineers, and proved an instant hit for fun and entertaining racing.

Woodthorpe Kart Club has a friendly and helpful reputation, especially with beginners.

If you would like to get involved or just watch, spectating is free and the action starts with practice from noon on Saturday.

Racing begins at 10am on Sunday.