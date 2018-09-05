World Equestrian Games stage awaits Louth event rider Ros Canter

Ros Canter flies off to the United States on Friday as she joins the Great Britain squad for the World Equestrian Games.

The world number two, from Hallington, is in a five-strong eventing squad for the Games, which, alongside the Olympics, mark the pinnacle of international team competition in the sport.

Having had two horses on the original longlist, the Lincolnshire ace will ride Caroline Moore’s Allstar B in Tryon, North Carolina.

She is joined in the strong British squad by Tina Cook, Peggy French, Gemma Tattersall and Tom McEwen.

Canter and Allstar rode to a brilliant third-place finish in elite four-star company at Badminton in May, and was fifth on their European Championship debut last year, helping Britain to gold.

The eventing begins with two days of dressage on Thursday and Friday, September 13 and 14, followed by the cross country on the Saturday, and the showjumping finale the following day.

The call-up for the global event meant the combination had to withdraw from last weekend’s Burghley Horse Trials.

While Allstar B was resting ahead of beginning his trip to the States on Tuesday, Canter was in Ireland at the prestigious Millstreet Horse Show.

She helped No Excuse to a brilliant second place on his CIC three star debut, and emulated the result with her other four-star ride Zenshera in the CICO three star class.