Young Alford kickboxers crowned national champions

Two kickboxers are celebrating after being crowned national champions.

Maisie Kendall and Daniel Smith, who both train at Alford’s Kendojo Black Belt School, competed at the National Association of Kickboxing Championships, in Norwich.

Nine-year-old Daniel left with a gold and a bronze medal, while Maisie, 14, secured two gold medals.

Daniel won his gold in points sparring in his weight category, making him the NAK 2019 National Kickboxing Champion.

He added bronze in the continuous sparring category.

Maisie’s golden double arrived in the points sparring and continuous sparring sections, making her a two-time champion.

Master Teresa Kendall, who owns and runs Kendojo, said: “I’m very proud of their achievements, both have trained several times weekly since the age of four, which shows real dedication, making these wins well deserved.”

