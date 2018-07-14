Young Louth AC runners shine at testing trail race

Louth Athletic Club members took part in the Round Sheffield Run multi-stage trail race for the second time.

The event consisted of 11 timed stages, totalling 20km of trials and parkland, with stages varying in distance from 0.4km up to 3.0km, with the chance of a rest period between each.

Amanda Young and Clare Koslow finished 74th out of more than 220 pairs at Sheffield EMN-180713-164211002

A squad of seven Louth AC members took on this testing course, including Ruth Edison, Clare Koslow and Amanda Young who had completed the course in 2017, and Kerry Stainton, Amanda Daniels and her children Jayden and Carlissa.

Kerry and Jayden both had excellent performances in the mixed team to finish 12th in 1hr 33min 01secs out of 189 mixed pairs, and in the overall competition they were placed a fantastic 199th out of 1,832 teams.

Carlissa had a brilliant solo run in the female category, finishing 19th out of 270 runners in 1hr 37min 53secs.

In the female pairs, Ruth Edison and Amanda Daniels finished 54th in 2hr 28secs, with Amanda Young and Clare Koslow finishing 74th in 2.08.04 out of 221 pairs.

Louth AC at the Lincoln 10k EMN-180713-164222002

* A trio of Louth AC members took part in the re-arranged Lincoln 10K held in sweltering early morning conditions.

Kevin Wallis was first back for Louth in 42min 35secs for 172nd place in a total field of more than 3,500, and 23rd male vet 55 finisher.

Michael Dean clocked 48 minutes for 478th and 70th in the same vets age group, and Debbie Simpson crossed the line in 50.05 in 669th, and 11th place in female vet 45 age group.

* Louth AC urgently require qualified coaches to work with the junior and senior section.

If willing to train, or are already qualified and can help, contact club chairwoman Sue Murfin by emailing Chairperson@louth-ac.org.uk for further information.

Alternatively visit the Louth AC website at www.louth-ac.org.uk

New members are welcome.