Young Louth Hockey Club side earn praise at Wellingborough

A young Louth Hockey Club’s men’s first team were away against Wellingborough first team on Saturday.

With a few senior players unavailable, Louth went with a very young team and were unfortunate to fall 2-0 down in the opening 10 minutes.

And after one of the senior players spent some time off the pitch, Louth found themselves trailing 4-0 at half-time.

In the second half Louth played much better, managing to reduce the deficit to 4-2, but they were unable to level the scores.

After the game Wellingborough praised Louth on the skill and organisation from such a young side.

On Saturday, Louth men’s first team play host to March Town at noon.